high school sports

IHSA to allow girls, boys basketball this winter, defying Pritzker's guidance

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday they will allow girls and boys basketball teams to compete as scheduled this winter.

The decision is in conflict with guidance released by the governor's office Tuesday that deems basketball a high-risk sport and that teams should not compete.

"If there is a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

The IHSA said it will be up to the individual districts to determine if their teams will play. Any teams that do compete will be required to wear masks the entire time.

"We've told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know," Pritzker said. "So the IHSA may have their views, but school districts know what the rules are, and I think it's unfortunate that they would be probably taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."

The IHSA already announced rules changes allowing certain athletes to compete for both their school and independent competitions simultaneously because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IHSA says teens competing in the spring 2021 season - that's football, boys soccer and girls volleyball - will be able to play for non-school teams at the same time during the season from February 15 to May 1.

IHSA's summer 2021 season includes baseball softball track and field girls soccer boys volleyball lacrosse and boys tennis.

RELATED: 'Let us play': IL high school athletes, parents put pressure on Pritzker to loosen restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

Some high school athletes are once again bringing their fight to the governor's door, calling on him to loosen restrictions and let them play.



Those athletes will be allowed to play for school and non-school teams at the same time starting June 4.

Note: The video at the top of this article is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoisjb pritzkercoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscpschicago public schoolshigh school sportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
IHSA to announce winter sports details at meeting next week
'Let us play': IHSA athletes, parents bring pleas to Gov. Pritzker's door
Hammond school kicks off abbreviated football season
Judge rejects parents' effort to start Illinois high school sports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer gets life sentence
Outlaw country music firebrand Billy Joe Shaver dies
Families of couple shot by Waukegan police expected to view video
Pilsen property owners fear more displacement with historic landmark proposal
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
Show More
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
CPS parents organize Chicago protests, calling for schools to reopen
2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall
Man who attacked R. Kelly in Chicago jail gets life sentence for racketeering, murder
More TOP STORIES News