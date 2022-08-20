Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Several waves of showers and storms will move through the area Saturday, NWS said. A few storms could become strong or severe on Saturday afternoon and night, especially for areas south of the Interstate 80.

Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats throughout the weekend, NWS said.

A cluster of storms moved across parts of northwest Ogle and southwest Winnebago counties Saturday morning with a Flash Flood Warning, which has since expired, NWS said. More storms and showers are expected to move across the region late Saturday. Severe weather is not expected for those areas, but gusty winds and brief rain is possible.

The NWS warned drivers to use caution while traveling in northeast and northwest Illinois after thunderstorms produced downpours overnight. The storms could lead to ponding on roadways and reduced visibility.

Rounds of showers and storms will linger into Sunday with rain chances gradually coming to an end Sunday afternoon, NWS said.

The week is expected to start with warming temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.