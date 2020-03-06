Chicago Re-Entry Program Rebuilds Lives with Hands-On Training

CHICAGO -- A Chicago organization is helping formerly incarcerated men and at-risk youth transition back into society through hands-on training.The Inner-City Muslim Action Network 's Green ReEntry program provides members with job training skills in construction. Members learn everything from HVAC to electrical to carpentry, and then put those skills to use by rebuilding homes in Chicago and restoring peace in their communities.Member Jamelle Smalling called the nonprofit a "blessing.""I know one of the biggest impacts it had on me was for my emotions and for my mentality," he said.Case Manager Billy Moore said, "IMAN has a holistic approach of impacting the community in various ways around health, wellness and healing."Moore served 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Simeon High School basketball star Ben Wilson."People thought that when they put me away for 20 years, I wasn't worth saving or I wasn't redeemable," Moore said. "Me touching these young men's lives showed that that's not true."