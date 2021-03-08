PHILADELPHIA -- What would you do if you started finding Revolutionary War-era artifacts while renovating your home? That's exactly what happened to Melissa and Matt Dunph, who accidentally unearthed a treasure trove of 18th-century artifacts right beneath their home in Philadelphia.
"It's essentially a latrine. Before they had plumbing in Philadelphia, they would dig these holes into the ground and line them with bricks and build a commode," says Melissa, who along with her husband, became amateur archaeologists after discovering a series of artifacts, such as glass bottles, plates, pots, and more that were discarded down a 'privy' hole during the 18th century.
Watch to learn more about this rare find and the priceless artifacts this couple has found right beneath their home!
Couple Finds Revolutionary War Treasures Buried Under Home
