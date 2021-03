Couple Finds Revolutionary War Treasures Buried Under Home

PHILADELPHIA -- What would you do if you started finding Revolutionary War-era artifacts while renovating your home? That's exactly what happened to Melissa and Matt Dunph, who accidentally unearthed a treasure trove of 18th-century artifacts right beneath their home in Philadelphia."It's essentially a latrine. Before they had plumbing in Philadelphia, they would dig these holes into the ground and line them with bricks and build a commode," says Melissa, who along with her husband, became amateur archaeologists after discovering a series of artifacts, such as glass bottles, plates, pots, and more that were discarded down a 'privy' hole during the 18th century.Watch to learn more about this rare find and the priceless artifacts this couple has found right beneath their home!Check out more Localish!