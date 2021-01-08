PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy!' pre-empted episodes to air Friday afternoon
Creative holiday treats you must try!
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
