be localish los angeles

Electric bike shop sees boost in sales during coronavirus pandemic

There's a bike boom happening.

"It's kind of a little uncomfortable to say at times, but my business has been doing pretty well lately," said Chris Nolte, owner of Propel Electric Bikes in Long Beach, CA.

Nolte said that the shop's sales in May 2020 were close to double those in May 2019, and he's not alone.

According to the market research firm The NPD Group, adult leisure bike sales increased 121% in March 2020 versus March 2019. The same study found that sales from children's and BMX bikes increased 56% in that same time period.

"Gyms started closing down and people started looking to other alternatives to getting out there and exercising and bikes kind of became a savior for a lot of people," Nolte said.

The New York native opened his first location in Brooklyn and moved to Long Beach in 2018 to launch his second storefront.

"All of the bikes that we sell are electric assist, which means that you have to pedal them and they just provide assistance," Nolte said.

Propel Electric Bikes is located at 100 W Broadway Suite 110, Long Beach. For more information, visit propelbikes.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcbikeslocalishbe localishsecretly awesomebe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
10-year-old writes heartfelt letter to his favorite restaurant
Bake off contestant cooks for a cause
Creative studio gives voice to protesters
Donations pour in for black-owned business burned down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children among 16 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Mayor Lightfoot's message for President Trump
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 738
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Minimum wage in Illinois will increase July 1
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Show More
Group connects seniors with students for virtual company
National Guard to hold virtual hiring campaign
Bud Billiken Parade postponed; special to air on ABC 7
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy, showers and storms
More TOP STORIES News