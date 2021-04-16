abc13 plus brenham

Family sells home and business to get out of rut and start over in Round Top

EMBED <>More Videos

Family tired of daily routine sells everything to move to Round Top

ROUND TOP, Texas -- Paul and Brooke Michie were happy in Austin, Texas for years as he worked in the restaurant industry and she was a hair stylist.

But between long commutes and falling into the same routine every day, the family wanted to make a change. So they sold their home and business and moved to Round Top, Texas.

They didnt just buy a new home, they found an old farmhouse and moved the building itself to their dream property in the country. They spent months renovating and gutting it, even as they went without utilities or Wi-fi.

The family now has their dream home and three businesses! They opened Lollitop Sweetshop as a place for other young families in the area to visit with their kids. They sell hundreds of vintage candies, and have one of the biggest chocolate selections youll ever find! They also have dozens of freshly baked goods that people come in to enjoy for breakfast every day.

The couple also opened Lyric Salon, and theyre in the process of building Round Top Brewing.

The Michies say their new pace of life is amazing and its incredibly fulfilling to bring back a brewery and bake shop to Round Top.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brenhambusinesssmall businessabc13 plusfamilyabc13 plus brenhamktrklocalish
ABC13 PLUS BRENHAM
Family's journey from working 9 to 5 to life on a farm
Friend's death inspires couple to live life fully and move to the country
Couple's Instagram-worthy shop will make you want to move
How Blue Bell became a Texas icon!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Protests call for justice after video released of Adam Toledo shooting
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD
Mother of boy, 12, killed in 1992 by Chicago cop speaks out following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo
South Shore Line train strikes, kills pedestrian at 75th Street
Transcripts released after grand jury in Daniel Prude death votes to clear 3 cops
Show More
IL reports 3,866 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
IL early childhood education, child care access can expand thanks to federal aid: Pritzker
EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
Girl, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News