Ghost Pepper-Caviar Crepe Cake Haunts Michelin-Starred Brewpub

The Michelin guide is a big deal in Europe and Asia, but in America it's not quite as well-known. But if you happen to be mentioned among its pages, you can bet it's something worth bragging about.

Chicago's Michelin-starred brewpub, Band of Bohemia, stacks its menu with savory, layered goodness!


They're wowing customers with a 15 layer béarnaise-mortared crepe cake finished with ghost pepper caviar.

The chef says he got the inspiration from Chicago's cold winters.


Make sure you stop into the Ravenswood establishment to try this unique cake!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cicero HS gun threat unfounded after lockdown
Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus: police
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
LIVE: At least 1 gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Police department pays off Walmart layaway accounts
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Final full moon of the decade to rise at 12:12 on 12/12
Show More
Chicago activist organizes global quilting project through #RitasQuilt
Great Chicago Light Fight: Mokena holiday light display wows neighbors
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
More TOP STORIES News