Break Free Worldwide Hip Hop in Houston teaches students values of peace, love, unity and fun

HOUSTON, Texas -- Breakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport.

Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has grown more and more popular through the years.

Dancers at Break Free Worldwide Hip Hop School in Houston, Texas are excited to see their sport in the spotlight and want their chance to compete against the best.

Founder Moy Rivas has been breaking for more than 25 years. He has been pushing for breaking to join the Olympics and served as head judge for it at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

Rivas said, "These athletes are putting a lot of pressure on their bodies. And they are athletes, they're not just dancers, they are athletes. You are going to see breaking get the credibility it deserves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondancingdancesocietyolympicsktrklocalish show (lsh)sportslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 7,214 cases, 103 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Illinois
Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
15 shot, 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
80% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds
College students thank professor in viral Zoom surprise
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
6 cold-related deaths reported in Cook County
More TOP STORIES News