Malvern Teen Travels to Police Stations to Spread Autism Awareness

Alex Mann, 19, has put 4,500 miles on his car in the past two years visiting police stations within driving distance of his home in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He says he wants police to know he supports them.

"I've been everywhere from Pottstown to Radnor, to Lower Pottsgrove," Mann said, for a total of 71 police departments.


Mann is hoping officers are getting something out of all of his visits too. He has autism and wants police to understand what it's like to interact with someone with a disability.

