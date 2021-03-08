New Jersey's Tac Ops laser tag experience brings your gaming fantasies to life

By Miguel Amaya
FAIRFIELD, New Jersey -- Laser tag and everything you know about it has been reinvented at Tac Ops laser tag in Fairfield, New Jersey.

"You have to get over the idea of laser tag as you know it, we are more of a simulated battle," said Armando DiRienzo, owner of Tac Ops Laser Tag.

At Tac Ops, gone are the days of backlights, neon taggers, and the simple mission of getting the most hits.

Related: JIGGY, a women-run company that turns paintings into new and exciting jigsaw puzzles

Using their state-of-the-art laser tag equipment, players can enjoy a unique experience in a realistic and combat-like obstacle course.

At Tac Ops, the difficulty levels can be adjusted to be a family-friendly activity for children as young as 7 years old, or as advanced training simulations that draw law enforcement officials for training purposes.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Tac Ops has been able to welcome visitors from all across New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia, following strict safety guidelines.

"Most people that end up coming in here are shocked at how much of a workout it is and how much fun they end up having and they always end up coming back," said DiRienzo.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfield, njlaser tagcommunity journalistin our backyardgame roombe localish new yorkwabcsportslocalishmy go tobe localishsmall business survivallaserexercisegamessmall businessfamilyvideo gamefun stuffstreet gamesoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs, White Sox fans can return to stands for Opening Day, city says
United Center COVID vaccines now only available to Chicago residents
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
3 killed in Mt. Prospect crash ID'd
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Show More
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
Biden to sign exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
More TOP STORIES News