localish

Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 160-lb weight loss

HOUSTON, TX -- Gerald Schattle weighed 397 pounds at his heaviest. The Aldine ISD principal played football growing up, but slowly gained weight as he got married and had a family.

The Aldine Education Center principal lost 80 pounds with diet and exercise and then started running. His goal was to finish a marathon, and trained by running through the neighborhoods where his students live. It wasn't just good for his health, the runs helped him connect with the kids. Schattle finished that marathon and is now down to 240 pounds. He hopes to get down to 200.

If you would like to follow his journey, check him out on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedweight losshigh schoolteacherktrkaldine isdprincipallocalishstudentsmarathons
LOCALISH
Luxury outdoor picnics aim to get people outside
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Food truck service is helping family-owned restaurants stay afloat.
World's most expensive PB&J?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
What should Chicago do with its Christopher Columbus statues?
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
63 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine trials don't take sex into consideration, researcher says
Illinois reports 1,173 new COVID-19 cases
Luxury outdoor picnics aim to get people outside
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with stray showers
Local civil rights activist mourns loss of 2 fellow icons
More TOP STORIES News