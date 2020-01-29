These glasses keep hearing-impaired theater goers in the show

These glasses are stylish and smart -- and they serve an audience in need.

Smart Caption Glasses project captions in real-time for theatergoers who have hearing impairments or just want a subtitled experience.


The technology was developed by the National Theatre of Great Britain. It first made its hop across the pond when the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University in Philadelphia reached out for a partnership.

Now, Smart Caption Glasses are available for the general public at no cost during performances at People's Light Theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania. This marks one step towards the greater goal of making Philadelphia the most arts-accessible city in the country.
