The king of TV and movie props in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Zap Props in Bridgeport is the Midwest's largest prop supplier for films, TV shows, and theatre.

The 36-thousand square foot warehouse, which is stocked floor to ceiling with thousands of vintage items, is an assault on the senses.


"I love to see the faces of people in here like, 'Wow, this is crazy,'" said owner Bill Rawski. "I spend a lot of time at auctions and flea markets."

Check out the video to see if you recognize some of the items!
