sports

Experience the 360 Views at the New Ram's Skydeck!

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsmonday night footballfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
High-speed crash ends Olympic prospect's career
Nazareth Academy to face off against Mount Carmel Saturday
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
Meet New York's only air hockey master
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers ID'd after 1 dead, 1 hurt in Orland Park hit-and-run
Mother of slain Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund pleads guilty to murder
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
CPD releases marijuana facts video on where you can, can't smoke
Minooka student accused of threatening to lynch multiracial classmate
Person arrested in fatal shooting at CTA Red Line Howard station
Richton Park math teacher named Illinois Charter School Teacher of the Year
Show More
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Fans celebrate Disney's birthday at Hermosa home
South Side food pantry known for warm embrace helps those in need
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Woman, 21, shot while driving on SW Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News