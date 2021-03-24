localish

Pinefresh is a Woman-owned company making inclusive, sustainable pajamas!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- Printfresh is a woman-owned company making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!

Even after the pandemic forced her to move her Philadelphia business into her home, founder Amy Voloshin kept designing her whimsical pajamas.

Her mission is to create comfortable, sustainable pajamas for women of all shapes and sizes.

She describes her designs as whimsical with creatures like the unicorn, the queen lotus, and the endangered Lion Tamarin.

Printfresh Studio | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
LOCALISH
Cherry Blossoms bloom in La Canada Flintridge
This shop's Stop Asian Hate donuts are selling out
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
Coffee with a purpose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to CPS provider; CEO pushes back
Boulder shooting victims include former Barrington woman
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Car slams into Wendy's near Midway before driving off, CPD says
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in Wheaton crash
Show More
Chicago COVID cases increasing among young people, top doc warns
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Chicago Weather: Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News