Whole Smoked Alligator Is Snappin' in Chicago

Four-foot seasoned alligators stuffed with chicken thighs and smoked? We'll bite!

Chef Brian Jupiter shows us how he does it at Frontier in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Frontier is known for their whole-animal wild game service.

"It's quite a spectacle once the alligator does get the restaurant floor," Jupiter said. "Phones are out, people are in somewhat of an awe."

Jupiter said Chicago residents and visitors looking for an adventurous, unique experience should stop by his restaurant.

"If you're looking for fun, come to Frontier," he said.
