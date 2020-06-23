localish

Oakland youth organization, The People's Conservatory, paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rosalyn Nash is the executive director of Oakland's The People's Conservatory, performing, and visual arts organization for youth.

"Our focus is on underserved Black and Brown youth in the East Bay and the surrounding Bay Area," Nash reveals. "Everything we do is sort of a high-level arts training with a culturally representative focus."


Their current project is a mural located at the corner of 15th St. and Broadway in Downtown Oakland.

"We named it '27-hour mural for Breonna' because she would have been 27. She didn't make it," Nash explains. For more information on how to help with future projects, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoartblack lives matterlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
OLE Health hosts a free food giveaway
17-year-old wins awards with his animation features
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
3-year-old girl grazed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with restrictions
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Illinois Phase 4 reopening guidelines released
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
Show More
Racist graffiti scrawled on Brighton Park preschool
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
ComEd warns of increase in utility scams amid COVID-19
Some community pools allow limited swimming under Phase 3 guidelines
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms, heavy rain
More TOP STORIES News