Chicago police investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings

Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings this weekend.

Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings this weekend.

Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings this weekend.

Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on the city's Northwest Side this weekend.

The antisemitic messages were found spray-painted on several buildings and fences in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday.

Police said at least four incidents have been reported since Saturday night. The messages were discovered at the following times and locations:

2800 block of West Logan Boulevard on Feb. 17 at about midnight

2500 block of North Francisco Avenue on Feb. 18 at about 8:30 a.m.

2500 block of North Mozart Street on Feb. 17 at about 10 p.m.

2500 block of North Mozart Street on Feb. 17 at about midnight

No arrests have been made.

This comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on overseas.

SEE ALSO | Antisemitic flyer incidents on the rise on Chicago's North, Northwest Sides, ADL says

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood