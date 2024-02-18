Chicago police investigating antisemitic graffiti found on Logan Square buildings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on the city's Northwest Side this weekend.
The antisemitic messages were found spray-painted on several buildings and fences in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday.
Police said at least four incidents have been reported since Saturday night. The messages were discovered at the following times and locations:
No arrests have been made.
This comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on overseas.
