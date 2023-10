The 42-year-old victim was riding a motorized scooter when he was hit by a car that did not stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a scooter was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side.

The 42-year-old victim was riding a motorized scooter when he was struck just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fullerton and Pulaski, in the Logan Square neighborhood. Police said a silver Honda Civic ran a red light and struck the victim before leaving the scene.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.