Lollapalooza gives big boost to downtown businesses, bars, hotels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is drawing hundreds of thousands of people into downtown Chicago, and when they're not at the festival they're spending money."When you go on vacation you spend money, right?" said Emily Koprowski."We've gone to Chicago Waffles for brunch this morning, we were blown away by their menu, amazing, and some convenient store just for somethings needed for travel," said Stephanie Sulis.The annual best friend trip for these two Michigan women brought them to Chicago for Lolla. While they are here, they expect to spend hundreds of dollars each outside the four day music festival."There's definitely some after shows, so there's different clubs and rooftop bars, there's a rooftop bar at our hotel, so we will probably go there afterwards," said Koprowski.In the South Loop, Reggie's is hosting an after party which gives a business boost badly needed after last year."Reggie's is one of the closest spots to Lolla, we have a bus that brings people back and forth," said owner Robby Glick. "It's great for us, great for the town for sure."The existing contract for Lollapalooza, which brings in millions of dollars of revenue for the City of Chicago, is coming to an end but can be renewed if both parties agree.The spokeswoman for City's Park District released a statement saying in part, "The City of Chicago has had great experience with C3 each year they produce the Lollapalooza festival. We look forward to our continued partnership and enhanced improvements to Grant Park."Momentum Coffee has also seen the momentum of Lolla business. A small, independent shop that opened during the pandemic, owner Nikki Bravo hopes the attractions like Lollapalooza continue."We appreciate events like Lollapalooza or similar because it brings new attention and some other people from within the city to try us out as well, who might not have before," she said.