Lolla Chicago aftershows include Kesha, Tate McRae, Two Door Cinema Club and many more

The day-by-day Lollapalooza 2024 lineup, featuring SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Stray Kids and more has been released.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The official 2024 Lollapalooza aftershows have been unveiled.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

They include Kesha at the House of Blues and Chappell Roan at The Vic on Wednesday, July 31; Dillon Francis X Valentino Khan at Radius Friday, Aug. 2; Tate McRae with Mimi Webb at House of Blues and Two Door Cinema Club with Worry Club at the Metro Saturday Aug. 3; and Zeds Dead with Jessica Audiffred b2b Nostalgix, Eddie at Radius Sunday, Aug. 4, among many others.

Visit Lollaplooza.com for the full list.

This year's Lolla is being headlined by SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink 182, The Killers, Future X, Metro, Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The popular music festival will run Aug. 1 through 4 in Grant Park.

Tyler the Creator and Hozier will headline Thursday night, SZA and Stray Kids will headline Friday, The Killers, Future X and Metro Boomin will headline Saturday and Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the festival on Sunday night. There will also be a special performance from Skrillex on Saturday.

The four-day festival also features performances from more than 170 other bands and artists from all over the world across eight stages. To see the complete lineup for each day, click here.

Lollapalooza regularly draws more than 400,000 people to Grant Park each summer. With them, come huge crowds downtown and street closures around the park.

For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.

