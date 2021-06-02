lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2021 releases full lineup by day; single-day tickets to go on sale Wednesday

Single-day tickets on sale at noon
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lollapalooza lineup by day revealed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released its lineup by day for this year's festival and single-day tickets go on sale at noon.

The festival will take place July 29 to Aug. 1.

Miley Cyrus will headline Thursday night, with Tyler the Creator and Marshmello on Friday, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Journey on Saturday and Foo Fighters and DaBaby on Sunday.



Single-day tickets go on sale at noon at www.lollapalooza.com.

WATCH | Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell help Chicago mayor announce Lolla's return
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.



In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.

RELATED: Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?

The festival will be at full capacity. In 2019, it drew 400,000 people to the park over four days.

How fans will prove they've been vaccinated is still in the works, but it could involve mobile apps, or showing your vaccination card. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, organizers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth looploopconcertfestivalcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiclollapaloozagrant parkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Chicago COVID: Top doc says 'no evidence' Lolla a super-spreader
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
Lollapalooza cleanup begins in Grant Park
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News