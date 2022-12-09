Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report

A Lombard police officer was wounded and a suspect kileld after a reported armed robbery Thursday.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.

The incident unfolded at at about 4 p.m. Thursday at a smoke shop at Roosevelt Road, near Main Street in Lombard Thursday.

Village officials said the officer was shot in the leg. He remains hospitalized and is undergoing surgery.

Lombard police said they responded to a call for an armed robbery in progress at a smoke shop near Roosevelt Road and Main Street.

Police said the responding officers encountered two male suspects nearby.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows one of the suspects opened fire on the officers. Police then returned fire according to authorities.

One officer was struck and one suspect was struck. Both were taken to an area hospital. A male suspect was later pronounced dead.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response Team, the Public Integrity Unit have begun an independent investigation into the incident.

Authorities said the officer's injuries are not-life-threatening. Meanwhile, a second suspect is in custody and charges are pending.