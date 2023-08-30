Search for armed robbery suspects after Lombard crash, Metra UP-W trains halted in both directions

Police said one suspect is in custody, and at least one more is still at large. Metra UP-W trains are stopped in both directions.

One suspect in custody, at least one more still at large, Lombard police say

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for robbery suspects in Lombard after a car crash.

Lombard police said they were looking for multiple suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Bensenville. Police said they fled in a gray minivan that was driving eastbound on St. Charles Road when it crashed near Westmore-Meyers Road.

The suspects then fled the car on foot.

Lombard police said one suspect was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m.

Another suspect is still at large. Police described him as a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing a white athletic shirt and black pants. Police said he was last seen in the area of Western and St. Charles Road.

There is now a large police presence and active search going on in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

The crash happened near Metra tracks and now Metra lines are being impacted by the search.

Metra Union Pacific West train #43, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 5:26 p.m., and train #56, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 5:50 p.m., are now stopped at Lombard due to the police activity.

All inbound and outbound Metra UPW trains are stopped near Villa Park due to the search as well, Metra officials said.

It is not known how long the trains will be stopped for, or how extensive delays will be. Metra said they will provide updates as they become available.