Long nails could leave you vulnerable to fungus, bacteria, study shows

Long nails could have health risks, study shows

Some say the cost of beauty can be high and in the case, of long fingernails, that cost could be health risks.

New studies show long nails could leave you vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause serious infections in hospitals, CNN reported.

Researchers say you can transfer the bacteria into your system by scratching yourself, picking your nose or sucking on your fingers.

USA Today talked to a nail tech who specializes in super long, Cardi B-style nails, and says she's never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.
