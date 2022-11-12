How to prevent your passwords from being leaked on dark web: Lookout Mobile Security

Make sure you use a password manager and two factor authentication to prevent your passwords from being leaked on the dark web.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web?

According to a recent study from Lookout Mobile Security, there are also many common passwords leaked on the dark web that can be matched to those accounts.

Here are some tips on how to make sure you accounts are safe, besides using a stronger password:

Make sure you use multi-factor authentication. To add an extra layer of protection to your passwords, you should set up a multi-factored authentication when possible. Most social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have this to add extra security to your account.

Be careful of what you post online. A survey from Lookout found that 26% of people have public Facebook accounts, and they frequently contain information that makes it easy for attackers to guess your passwords, like your birthday, the names of your family members and your hometown.

Also, avoid common passwords, like "123456."

Lastly, use a password manager, which can store and encrypt multiple passwords for all your accounts.

Top 10 passwords found on the dark web:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. qwerty

4. password

5. 12345

6. 12345678

7. 111111

8. 1234567

9. 123123

10. qwerty123