Coronavirus testing: Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site in Austin on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new coronavirus testing site opens Monday for Austin residents on the West Side, one of the neighborhoods that has been hard hit by the number of positive cases and fatal deaths due to COVID-19.The testing site at Loretto Hospital is open to the public along with healthcare workers and first responders.The site will provide rapid nasopharyngeal (NP) or nose swab testing with patient results available in about 72 hours.The test is free and the site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Both drive-up and walk-in testing options are available.The hospital received 500 test kits from the state to start and will order more kits as needed.Local community organizers have been protesting for more testing sites on the south and west sides.They believe increased testing in underserved communities will help address what they argue are racial disparities in healthcare.645 S Central AveChicago, IL 60644