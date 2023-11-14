Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's attorney said the Chicago Board of Ethics has dismissed a complaint against her.

Attorney for Lori Lightfoot says ethics complaint against former mayor dismissed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney for former Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the Chicago Board of Ethics has dismissed a complaint that Lightfoot violated city ethics rules.

That complaint involved emails sent during the former mayor's re-election campaign.

The city's inspector general had accused Lightfoot of violating her fiduciary duty, misusing city property, and soliciting political contributions from city employees during her bid for a second term.

In a statement, Lightfoot's attorney said they're, "pleased with the Board of Ethics' decision."

He said that ruling was, "clearly based on the abundant ADV evidence that neither Mayor Lightfoot nor anyone at her campaign intentionally targeted ADV government email addresses for fundraising appeals."