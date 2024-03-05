Microchipped lost dog reunites with Naperville family after 3 years, animal control says

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville family welcomed a family member that was lost for three years.

Naperville Police Animal Control got a call about a stray dog last week.

The good news, the dog was microchipped; the bad is news is it was not registered.

After investigating, officers found out that the dog's family reported Sam missing three years ago.

The same week he was found, Sam was finally reunited with his family.

Animal control used this heartwarming story to remind all pet-owners the importance of microchipping and keeping information up to date.

Naperville Police Animal Control offers microchip services for $15.

For more information, call Naperville Police Animal Control at (630) 420-6178, or click here.