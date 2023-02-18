Caught on video: Runaway dog rescued on busy freeway

A dog rescue on a busy Los Angeles, CA freeway was caught on video.

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- Video captured a dramatic dog rescue yesterday morning on a busy Southern California freeway.

Several cars pulled over in a frantic effort to save the dog in Los Angeles.

When one driver stopped her car, the puppy decided to jump right in.

SEE ALSO | Caught on video: Puppy jumps out of car on freeway, misses oncoming traffic

"For some reason, he just went right in," she said.

The dog was treated for a minor injury by a vet, who scanned the pup for a microchip, but nothing was found.

In the meantime, the dog is being well taken care of until the rightful owner can be found.