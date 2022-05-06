coyotes

'Lost puppy' taken home by Massachusetts family turns out to be baby coyote

Officials says this was a lucky outcome, considering how susceptible coyotes are to the deadly rabies virus.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts -- A family in Massachusetts got quite the surprise when the adorable "lost puppy" they thought they rescued turned out to be a baby coyote.

The Barnstable-based Cape Wildlife Center said the family found the animal last week "wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road," WBZ-TV reports.

"He was then accidentally taken home by a local family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy," the center posted to Facebook. "After realizing their mix up they called us for assistance."



The center along with the Department of Public Health determined that the coyote pup had not been exposed to rabies. He's recovering at the center and will soon be introduced to a foster sibling coyote from Rhode Island.

The coyote pups will be vaccinated and raised together in "as much of a natural upbringing as possible" within the center.

Officials say this was a lucky outcome, considering how susceptible coyotes are to the deadly rabies virus.

"This case had a happy ending, but it could have easily gone differently," the center said. "If the finders had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact we would have been mandated to euthanize the pup and test for rabies."

The center says that people are encouraged to contact the appropriate authorities before they intervene to help wildlife.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettscoyotesu.s. & worldpuppylost pet
COYOTES
Coyote walks into classroom on students' first day of school
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Bolingbrook coyote nips at woman, dog
Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building
TOP STORIES
Man shot while driving in River North: CPD
City making more drivers pay tickets racked up by thieves, they say
Heard accuses Depp of violent sex assault with liquor bottle
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Illinois Medical District crash
1 in custody after CPD officer fires shot at suspect on NW Side
Wisconsin woman sues over 'Wizard of Oz' dress auction
Lightfoot picks River West site for Chicago casino
Show More
Indiana man charged with murder wins primary election
Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian incident
Gas station owners struggling with crime near businesses
Boeing is moving its headquarters out of Chicago
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, cooler by the lake
More TOP STORIES News