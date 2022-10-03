Portillo's teams up with Lou Malnati's to create Italian beef deep dish pizza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It doesn't get more Chicago than this: Portillo's is taking on pizza with some help from their friend, Lou!

Lou Malnati's is now offering a Portillo's Italian beef deep dish pizza. It features Lou Malnati's pizza crust, plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, topped with Portillo's thin-sliced Italian beef. It's topped with your choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.

The two companies call it the "most iconically Chicago" pizza to hit your home oven.

The pizza is not available in stores. It is only available for shipping nationwide through the Tastes of Chicago website.