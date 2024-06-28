Chicago's Coda di Volpe ranked among top 50 pizzerias in US

Coda di Volpe, a Chicago Italian restaurant on Southport in Lakeview, has been ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in the US.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coda di Volpe in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood was named in the top 50 pizzerias in the country.

The Italian restaurant was featured in the 50 Top Pizza USA 2024 Guide.

It ranked 47th on the list of 50.

Chef Sal Lo Cascio joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about his secret to successful sauce and food on Friday.

He said it's all about the simple, fresh ingredients. Much of them are flown in from Italy.

The restaurant is located at 3335 N. Southport Ave.

Their menu includes pizza, pasta, steak, seafood and more southern Italian fare.

To learn more about Coda di Volpe and the head Pizzaolo, click here.