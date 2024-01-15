Group of Black Chicago firefighters files lawsuit to be eligible for same promotions as their peers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are known as the Lewis Class, a group of 86 African American men and women who, in 2012, graduated from the Chicago Fire Department's academy.

It was a dream that only became possible after a federal judge ruled that the way the 1995 test they sat for was graded was discriminatory. At the time, their seniority was back-timed to 1999 in every category except one: promotions.

"It's weird, but I feel like an opportunity was snatched from me," said CFD EMT and Engineer Darrell Payne. "I do believe I can end my career as a battalion chief. I know I test well enough. I know I have the acumen."

Payne, Rodney Shelton and Michael Taquee were all part of that graduating class. On Monday, they, along with their attorney, spoke out on behalf of a legal filing, made in November, that if granted would change that discrepancy.

"To automatically carve out 30% of an exam to go to seniority, and you don't give them a proper seniority, there is nothing but clear harm there," said employment attorney Chiquita Hall-Jackson.

Taquee was 51 years old by the time he joined the fire department. He retired early, in large measure, after realizing there was nowhere to go.

"It kind of felt like you had a marathon, but everybody else is halfway down the marathon, and you're there with everything except promotions, so you have to start the race from zero," Taquee said.

While city officials acknowledge the discrimination that was present back when the Lewis Class first tested, with then Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaking at their graduation, it is unclear why, for pay purposes, they were given one seniority date, but for promotions, another one.

"Let's be consistent. Let's stop picking and choosing. You want to do right here, but you only want to go 75% of the way here. Let's be 100% across the board," Shelton said.

The city has until the end of the month to respond to the legal filing. What that response will be, however, is unclear. Because of the holiday, ABC7 was unable to get a statement from them.