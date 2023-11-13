Veteran ABC7 Chicago sports anchor, reporter Ryan Chiaverini promoted to lead sports anchor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veteran sports anchor and reporter Ryan Chiaverini has been promoted to lead sports anchor at ABC7 Chicago.

Chiaverini will anchor ABC7's 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

He started his new role last week.

"Ryan knows Chicago sports inside out and cuts right to the heart of what this city's sports fans want to know about their favorite teams. His infectious personality and creativity bring a sense of fun to every sportscast he anchors," Vice President of News Jennifer Graves said.

Chiaverini has been an important part of ABC7's Emmy Award-winning news and programming efforts.

"I'm honored to be part of the ABC 7 Sports team and the legacy of top-notch sports coverage in Chicago. I hope to carry on that tradition while bringing new and creative way to engage our audience," Chiaverini said.

Prior to the promotion, he returned to sports, reporting and filling in on the sports anchor desk.

Previously, Chiaverini hosted the decade-long run of the station's talk and entertainment show, "Windy City Live" from 2011-2021.

In his new role, he will continue to host ABC7's popular "Windy City Weekend," as well as other important programming specials, including the "Magnificent Mile Lights Festival" and ABC7's New Year's Eve special, one of the highest-rated local shows in Chicago, among others.

Chiaverini joined ABC7's sports department as a reporter/fill-in anchor in 2006. Shortly after his arrival, he was promoted to the position of weekend sports anchor. During his initial stint as a member of the ABC7 sports team, Chiaverini anchored a weekly Bears pregame show, "The Chicago Huddle." His popular "2-Minute Warning" segment was a hit with players and fans alike. In his latest weekly sports segment, "Bear-ly Accurate Predictions," Chiaverini dreams up zany ways to predict who will win the upcoming Bears games.

Chiaverini's passion for sports runs deep in his bloodline. His father, Eddie, was a standout hockey player and a member of the Sr. Los Angeles Kings. His uncle, Tony Chiaverini, fought Sugar Ray Leonard. Chiaverini's younger twin brother (by eight minutes) went on to play professional football in the NFL for the Browns, Cowboys and Falcons, and is now the head football coach at Chaffey College in California.

Chiaverini majored in broadcast journalism at the University of Colorado. He was a walk-on strong safety for the university's football team, eventually earning a full athletic scholarship. One of his fondest memories is being able to play football with his twin in both high school and college.