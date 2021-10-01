Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's reportedly sold to private investment firm

The report says the Meritage Group now owns the iconic pizzerias.
The Malnati family opened its first restaurant in Lincolnwood 50 years ago. It's known for deep dish pizza, including selling heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day.
There are now more than 70 locations, mostly in the Chicago area, with restaurants also in Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona.
The Malnati family reportedly kept a stake in the company.
