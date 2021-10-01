Business

Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's reportedly sold to private investment firm

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's famous Lou Malnati's Pizza chain has been sold to a private investment firm, according to Bloomberg News.

The report says the Meritage Group now owns the iconic pizzerias.

The Malnati family opened its first restaurant in Lincolnwood 50 years ago. It's known for deep dish pizza, including selling heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day.

Delicious & Different: Exploring Chicago pizza styles
Chicago has a lot more to offer than deep dish pizza. Pizza salad, double decker and pizza covered in pickles are just some of the delicious pies that are "outside the box."



There are now more than 70 locations, mostly in the Chicago area, with restaurants also in Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona.

The Malnati family reportedly kept a stake in the company.

Lou Malnati's celebrates 50 years, countless deep dish pizzas
