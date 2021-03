EMBED >More News Videos Lou Malnati's serves its savory deep dish pizza with a twist each February.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The competition among Chicago pizza is fierce, but everyone knows Lou Malnati's.The family-owned chain is celebrating 50 years this month, a milestone not reached by many.The first location opened in Lincolnwood in 1971.It has since grown to hundreds of locations with over 35,000 employees.Marc Malnati, son of Lou, discussed the milestone anniversary and shared memories of growing up.For more information about Lou Malnati's 50 anniversary celebrations, head to their website