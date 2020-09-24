Home & Garden

Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.

The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.

According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.

Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallslowesrecallgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City's top health officials to discuss vaccine rollout
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News