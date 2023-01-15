Skeletal remains found months after Frankfort Township man reported missing, sheriff says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Frankfort Township man who has been missing since November has been found dead.

Luis Padilla, 55, was reported missing by his family on November 14, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 21300-block of River Road in Frankford Township just before 11:40 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a body found.

A resident of the area was walking his dog near the intersection of W. Woodvale Road and S. River Road when his dog got loose from the leash and ran into the woods.

The man followed the dog, where he discovered skeletal remains, officials said. The skeletal remains were scattered about over a large area due to animal activity, officials added.

Near the remains, deputies located a bicycle that match the description of Padilla's.

Once detectives and crime scene investigators (CSI) from the Will County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office responded, they were able to identify Padilla by the clothing recovered at the scene. They also said that Padilla's wallet with identification was also recovered nearby.

Investigators said Padilla's remains were found several miles away from his home and were not along his usual bike route.

"This is an unfortunate conclusion to a several month's long investigation which was assisted by numerous law enforcement agencies and search and rescue partners," Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley said.

Padilla's skeletal remains have been turned over to the coroner's office so that an autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death, officials said.