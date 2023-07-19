10 Lululemon looks you won't want to miss

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Lululemon's constantly going viral for their Everywhere Belt Bag, Define Jacket, or their leggings, which they've described as "buttery." Here's a round-up of their most popular items you won't want to miss.

1. City Sweat Joggers - $118

These joggers are breathable and will take you from a workout to a hang-out.

Image credit: Lululemon

2. At Ease Hoodie - $148

Get ready to live in this hoodie. Designed for those on the move.

Image credit: Lululemon

3.Align Bra Light Support - $58

Lululemon's Align Bra provides light support and is perfect for Saturday morning yoga.

Image credit: Lululemon

4. High-Rise Cropped Pants - $98

The high-rise cropped pants have a relaxed feel that's chic enough to wear at work.

Image credit: Lululemon

5. Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe - $138

If you're training for a marathon, this is the shoe for you. Its cushioning delivers the support you need for running and the agile support for training.

Image credit: Lululemon

6. Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip - $118

Get that post-workout look with this oversized half-zip with a cozy funnel neck.

Image credit: Lululemon

7. Slim-Fit Pant - $128

These classic chinos are done with a Lululemon twist. These pants come equipped with hidden pockets and stretchy fabric to keep up with the hustle and bustle of your life.

Image credit: Lululemon

8. Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short - $68

Move freely in these running shorts. Lululemon added a little extra room to move freely.

Image credit: Lululemon

9. Pace Breaker Linerless Short - $68

Designed with you in mind, the Pace Breaker Linerless Shorts is versatile and perfect for running, training, or however you move.

Image credit: Lululemon

10. Everywhere Belt Bag Large - $48

This viral belt bag fits all of your necessities and then some. It's stylish and functional, so feel free to wear it on your morning run. This is perfect if you're always on the go and want to stay organized and stylish.

Image credit: Lululemon