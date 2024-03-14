Lurie Children's Hospital MyChart coming back online after ransomware cyberattack

A ransomeware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

A ransomeware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

A ransomeware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

A ransomeware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital announced Thursday they will begin reactivating MyChart systems for patients in a multiple-day process.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A ransomware group that calls itself Rhysida has claimed it sold data stolen from Lurie Children's Hospital, the health care system announced Wednesday.

"Currently, key MyChart functions that are coming online to support our patient-families include online scheduling, e-check in, provider messaging, and medication refill requests and-in the coming days -bill pay," a statement read in part. "Additionally, telemedicine appointments will also be available via MyChart. Patient-families should refer to their e-mail and/or text message reminders and log into their Lurie Children's MyChart account for information about their upcoming telemedicine appointment."

SEE ALSO: Feds warn of rising threats against health care sector, doctors among assassination targets

The hospital has been dealing with a cybersecurity attack for weeks. The attack disrupted Lurie's phones, electronic health records platform and MyChart systems.

"Due to the anticipated high volume of MyChart activity, patient-families may experience intermittent service disruptions while using the MyChart website/app," the statement read. "MyChart was not updated during the system downtime. We are actively working to update the information available in MyChart with the information collected during the downtime. We do not have an estimate when this work will be complete, and we will provide updates as this process progresses. We thank our patient-families for their continued patience."

Phones and the health records platform are already back up and running.