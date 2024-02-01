Lurie Children's outage: Hospital computers, phone and internet down for 2nd day

The Lurie Children's outage has stretched into a second day as the Chicago hospital's internet, phones and MyChart system remain down.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Computers, internet and phones are down for a second day at Lurie Children's Hospital as a system-wide network outage continues to impact the hospital.

"Everyone thought it was going to come back quickly and no, so it made everybody go back to paper chart, writing everything down, because computers are down at this point," said Iriel Thomas, parent of a patient.

The ongoing issue has forced some elective surgeries and procedures to be canceled. Thomas' 10-year-old son has been in the hospital since Saturday, and the outage has caused a procedure to be delayed.

"It's just first come, first served on what is important right now," he said.

Thomas was told the outage had no impact on emergency services. Lurie has continued to alert families about the outage and ask for their patience through messages on its website and social media.

"You can hear everybody talking about it, there are doctors huddled in the corner, this is what we are going to do, it seems like they are handling the situation," said parent Kelly Beeman.

Beeman and her wife were unaware of the outage when they arrived at Lurie for an appointment for their 18-month-old daughter. She said they were hoping to review ultrasound results with their doctor but couldn't. However, they were able to get a prescription the old school way.

"He had to do it on a piece of paper and he said I haven't done it in this way in a long time on paper, but we got what we needed," she said.

Some parents said while there has been speculation among hospital staff of a possible cyberattack, Lurie officials have not given a cause of its system-wide network outage.