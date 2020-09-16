Lyft, Divvy to offer discounted rides to polls, ballot boxes on Nov. 3

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lyft announced it is offering free or discounted rides to voting locations and ballot drop boxes on Election Day.
The offer includes Lyft vehicles and Divvy bikes.
To get the discount, use the code 2020VOTE on Tuesday, November 3 to receive discounted rides (50% off one ride up to $10) to any polling location or dropbox.
Free rides to the polls will be available in underserved communities through "Lyft Up" non-profit partners including the National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America and Black Women's Roundtable.
Lyft is also partnering with National Disability Rights Network to help distribute ride credits to individuals with disabilities, including WAV users in Chicago.
