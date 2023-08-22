Lynwood barricade situation prompts lockdown at Sandridge Elementary School: officials

A barricade situation on Glenwood Dyer Road in Lynwood, IL prompted a Sandridge Elementary School lockdown, officials said.

Lockdown lifted, students sent home, superintendent says

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban elementary school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Sandridge School District 172 said a shelter-in-place was enacted at Sandridge School in Lynwood due to a domestic situation nearby.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said police responded at about 11:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, where they found a 73-year-old male barricaded inside a home.

The man was later taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Chopper 7 was over Glenwood Dyer Road as police investigated.

The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted before 4 p.m., and students were dismissed.

Further information was not immediately available.