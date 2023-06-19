Lyons senior home resident found guilty but mentally ill for 2016 double stabbing

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- A senior home resident accused of killing two of his neighbors in Lyons was found guilty but mentally ill by a judge last Friday.

John Arnold was accused of brutally killing two of his neighbors at the River Walk Senior Residences in southwest suburban Lyons in April 2016.

Investigators said Arnold committed the double murder following a dispute over missing property the male victim of taking.

Senior resident charged in Lyons double murder denied bail

In court, prosecutors said Arnold can be seen on security camera video from the apartment complex waiting in the hallway outside the victims' third floor apartment. Authorities said he was sitting in a folding chair and had a briefcase with a large knife inside.

They said when someone inside the unit opened the door, Arnold pushed his way in and killed both victims, stabbing them multiple times.

Arnold is due back in court on July 17 for post-trial motions.