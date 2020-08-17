black-owned business

Black-owned: M&R Prescription Center

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Black Owned series is back this week. We're featuring businesses all across the Chicago area owned by men and women of color.

M & R Prescription Center started as a family business in 1980. It has stayed that way thanks to Pam and Malik Jones.

The South Shore store is at 1959 East 71st Street. It fills both prescriptions and sells medical supplies.

Pam and Malik joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about their business.
