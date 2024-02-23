8 people killed in head-on crash in central California, highway patrol says

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

Eight people have died following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

MADERA, Calif. -- Eight people have died following a crash in central California early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened in Madera County after 6 a.m. near Road 22 and Avenue 7.

Officers say a van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

Seven people in the van died, and one person died in the truck.

The lone survivor in the van was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers say most of the people in the van were not wearing seatbelts.

Drivers should avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No one has been identified, but officers said only men were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.