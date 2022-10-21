Woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman found dead in wheelchair in Bronzeville apartment

Shearly Gaines is charged with murder in the death of 87-year-old Mae Brown, who was found dead in her Bronzeville apartment Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is charged with murder after an 87-year-old woman was found dead in a Bronzeville apartment Saturday.

Shearly Gaines, 69, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of first degree murder.

Police were called to the Lincoln Perry senior home complex in the 3200-block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. after an on-scene witness said they couldn't get ahold of the woman, according to CPD.

The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RELATED: 'An evil presence': Tow driver feared for his life as he drove woman police say dismembered landlord

The victim was identified as Mae Brown. Her death was ruled a homicide, and she appeared to have multiple injuries from an assault, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.