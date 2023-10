Magic Johnson, Andrew Young and Deon Cole headlined the Financial Empowerment Summit at UIC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Basketball legend and successful investor Magic Johnson was in Chicago on Friday.

He's part of a leadership panel taking part in a Financial Empowerment Summit.

Magic, civil rights pioneer Andrew Young, and actor Deon Cole headlined the event at UIC.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders was the emcee.

The goal is to teach attendees about investment practices and wealth management.